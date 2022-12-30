Fred Schneyer of Baltimore passed away on December 5 at the age of 66.

He is survived by children Sheryl (Steven) Krauthamer, Jordan (Christopher) Schneyer and Danielle (Andrew) Inselman; mother Matla Schneyer; brother Michael Schneyer; grandchildren Alexa, Leila, and Talia Krauthamer, Noah Schneyer and Brant and Perri Inselman; nephews Mark (Maytal) Schneyer and David (Jennifer) Schneyer; and great-nieces and nephews. Fred was predeceased by his father, Alexander Schneyer.

Contributions in his memory may be sent online to the MDS Foundation at: www.mds-foundation.org.