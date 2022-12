On October 31, Fredda June Koffman Rubman of Columbia at 96.

She is survived by daughters Arna (Allen Berkowitz) and Kerill/Kerri (David Proud) Rubman; grandsons Hart (Amber) Berkowitz with sons Jake and Koby; and Efron (Rachel) Berkowitz with son Shai; as well as the descendants of her late sister, Louise Segal.

She was predeceased by her husband, Herbert Rubman.

View the obituary and feel free to leave condolences at: www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/silver-spring-md/fredda-rubman-10997828.