Friday roundup: Nov. 5

Chabad of Downtown to hold doughnut-making event ahead of Chanukah

Chabad of Downtown is holding an event the evening of Nov. 17 for young Jewish professionals to get in the spirit of Chanukah by making and tasting doughnuts.

“It’s an opportunity for young Jewish adults to get together and celebrate their Judaism, and themselves, by doing fun things that are Jewishly themed,” Chabad of Downtown Rabbi Levi Druk said.

There will a wide variety of flavors available for the doughnuts, including caramel, jelly, cinnamon, custard and chocolate, as well as apple cider doughnuts and doughnuts with other types of fillings and toppings. In addition, Chabad of Downtown will have menorahs available to ensure attendees have what they need to celebrate Chanukah.

Kosher açaí bowls arrive in Baltimore

A new kosher dining option has arrived from the beaches of Belmar, N.J. On Oct. 3, Playa Bowls, a franchise serving up açaí bowls, smoothies and more, officially opened a location at 2632 Quarry Lake Drive.

“[Playa Bowls is] a very unique place,” said Isaac Pretter, one of the co-owners of the Playa Bowls location in Baltimore. “It’s really hard to compare it to anything, because it’s its own category, I’d say.”

Senate confirms Tom Nides as ambassador to Israel

On Nov. 3, the U.S. Senate confirmed businessman and former deputy secretary of state, Tom Nides, as ambassador to Israel.

The confirmation was briefly held up by Sen. Josh Hawley, a Republican from Missouri, reported Ron Kampeas for JTA. Hawley’s specific objections were not clear, though he said he was representing a number of Republicans by holding up the confirmation as well as the confirmations of other ambassador nominees.

Nides was previously the deputy secretary of state for management and resources from 2011 to 2013 and has had positive relations with Israeli diplomats.