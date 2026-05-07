From Philanthropy to Professional Growth: Jewish Women’s Groups Build Community

Jewish women in Baltimore have a wide array of options to explore themselves and find community.

Whether you’re interested in entrepreneurship, travel to Israel, fighting domestic violence or anything else, you can find something in Charm City for you and your friends.

Here is a list of groups or events that are local and worth looking into:

Jewish Professional Women

Jewish Professional Women brings together entrepreneurs, executives, industry leaders and up-and-comers for a group that helps Jewish women get to know each other and grow as businesswomen. Events are fun and constructive, featuring conversation, as well as learning, lunch or breakfast, happy hours and more. There is also a big annual event that is always a great time.

Inspired Women’s Project (IWP)

The IWP offers around 20 women the chance to take a spiritual journey, traveling on an eight-day journey to Israel to learn from Jewish leaders of various backgrounds in the local and Israeli community. The cohort has 10 monthly experiences, as well. Women who are interested should apply to the program by reaching out to The Associated.

Pomegranate Society

The Pomegranate Society honors women who make a gift of $1,800 with Associated Women. The pomegranate is a symbol of beauty and strength. It contains 613 seeds, which is the number of mitzvot in the Torah. The group holds events and is a great community of women who like to donate to worthy causes for Baltimore’s Jewish community.

Lion of Judah

Join the Lion of Judah Society by donating an annual gift of $6,000 or more. Similar to the Pomegranate Society, Lion of Judah members are welcome to special events and gatherings in accordance with their donations.

Lion of Judah Endowment

Simply put, the Lion of Judah Endowment is exactly what it sounds like — instead of joining the Lion of Judah fund by giving $6,000 annually, you can join the LOJE by establishing and endowment that gives $6,000 annually in perpetuity.

Jewish Women’s Giving Foundation of Baltimore

JWGF was founded in 2003 by a group of women who believed in the power of collective philanthropy. Together, members look to create lasting social change by finding and supporting organizations that help those who identify as women and girls. With the group, you can help work to alleviate domestic violence, promote women’s health and nutrition, provide shelter for the vulnerable and more.

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