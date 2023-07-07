Funding Equitable Education with Roger Schulman

Roger Schulman had always wanted to be a teacher, but it was a trip to Israel when he was 21 that cemented his decision to pursue educational work.

The trip changed his perspective on the world. Seeing how things worked in another country made it clear to him that not every child in the United States was receiving the education they needed.

“I saw such disparities and started wondering what the lever was to change them,” he said. “It became clear, from my perspective, that education was an important lever for changing the outcome gaps we have in our country. I saw that even as a 21 year old, and it was very clear to me.”

In part, it was the people he traveled with and attended synagogue and summer camp with that made him passionate about equity and ensuring that everyone has the chance to pursue their dreams.

“They were people who cared a tremendous amount about other people, about understanding what was equitable, why some of us were living in big beautiful houses and some of us living in squalor,” Schulman said.

Now, over 30 years later, Schulman is the president and CEO of the Fund for Educational Excellence, a local education fund. Every day, he works with school districts and community organizations all over the Baltimore area to help provide equitable education to students in need, trying to close the education gap between wealthier and lower-income areas.

Prior to becoming involved with the Fund for Educational Excellence, Schulman was a teacher himself. The 52-year-old Baltimore City resident taught science and social studies at the now-defunct West Baltimore Middle School in Edmondson Village. He found that while many teachers were uninterested in teaching the middle grades, he really enjoyed it and views his students there as “the best part of [his] time as a teacher.”

He applied for a position at the Fund for Educational Excellence in 2010. He was motivated to do so because, while he was working at Teach for America and The New Teacher Projects, he saw the impact other local education funds had on their respective school systems. It was something he wanted to be a part of.

“I saw the effect and impact that I thought a partnership between local education funds and school systems could have on outcomes for kids,” he recalled. “When the opportunity came for a leadership change … I was very interested in pursuing that job.”

The Fund for Educational Excellence works directly with local families, community organizations and school systems to create educational opportunities for children who may not otherwise get them. The fund collaborates with focus groups and school leadership to assess problems in local schools and expand the availability of educational resources across the community. Founded in 1984, the fund persists as the only education fund in the Baltimore area.

In addition to helping students, much of the fund’s work involves finding ways to support and honor teachers and school faculty.

“We do a lot of work around celebrating, recognizing and honoring principals and teachers … the people in the schools who work closely, most closely with students and families,” he said. “They work so incredibly hard, and the job is often thankless. We want to alleviate some of their struggles.”

Since Schulman first joined the fund, it has accrued and distributed over $85 million from private and public donors. He is particularly focused on fostering literacy among students, as well as environments that focus on social learning and collaboration.

While anyone can help their community, Schulman posits that large-scale charity work often takes on a uniquely Jewish quality.

“The commitment to leaving the world a better place is, in many ways, uniquely Jewish,” he said. “I often think about the ways in which Jewish people give anonymously and lead from behind. Those are the values I bring with me in my role as a leader of this organization.”

Schulman believes that helping students with less access to educational resources is ultimately a boon for the entire education system, even for students and parents who may not think they are affected by the fund’s work. He wants to create initiatives and programs that benefit all 76,000 children currently in the Baltimore City Public Schools system.

“From my perspective, raising the bar for the whole system is how we’re actually going to get to a population-level change, which is a large part of what we’re working on,” he said.