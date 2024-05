On May 17, Galina Sushko of Pikesville at 89. She is survived by brother-in-law Israel Tomchin; and nieces and nephews Tatyana and Edward Rotman and Luda and Anatoly Kozlov. She was predeceased by husband Mikhail Karasik and parents Raisa and Pimen. She was a loving, generous and caring person. She will be greatly missed.

