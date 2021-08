On Aug. 10, Robert Gamson of Baltimore. He is survived by wife Genny Gamson (née Kornblit); children Joseph (Janet) Gamson, Edward Gamson (Lowell Canaday) and Shira Gamson; grandchildren Adam Gamson, Rachel Gamson (Jonathan Katz) and Seth Gamson; and great-grandchildren Naomi Gamson and Gabriel Gamson. He was predeceased by brother Stanley Gamson and parents Lena and Edward Gamson.

Contributions may be sent to Ner Tamid.