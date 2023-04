On March 31, Gary Edward Engelman of Finksburg at 54. He is survived by children Austin Engelman and Selena Engelman; parents Peter (Sandy) Engelman and Ellen Engelman (Klaus Schumacher); siblings Linda Engelman, Lisa (Richard) Shure and Howard Silbert; and niece and nephews Sophie Engelman, Justin Engelman, Jared Engelman and Jeremy Engelman. He was predeceased by brother Steven Engelman.

Contributions may be sent to Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208.