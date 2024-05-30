On May 20, Gary Elliott Talles of Baltimore at 78. He is survived by wife Susan Talles (née Goldberg); children Melissa (Brett) Ingerman and Steven (Aubrey) Talles; mother Lenora Talles; siblings Ellen Talles, Debbie (Howard) Mirvis; brother-in-law Harvey Goldberg; sister-in-law Beth (David) Dafner; and grandchildren Matthew Ingerman, Justin Ingerman; Kylie Ingerman, Sienna Talles and Gavin Talles. He was predeceased by father Philip Talles.

Contributions may be sent to Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208.