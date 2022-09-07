On August 28, Gary Stephen Levin of Baltimore at 83. He is survived by children Jeffrey Levin, Cindy Levin Moulton, and Leslie Ohayon; son-in-law Albert Ohayon; and grandchildren Samuel Moulton, Jonathan Moulton, Adam Ohayon, Sarrah Ohayon, and Karen Ohayon-Inger and her husband Almog Inger. He was predeceased by parents Samuel & Helen Levin and his wife Gloria Levin. He loved his family — parents, aunts, uncles, cousins, children, grandchildren and last but not least his son-in-law, Albert Ohayon. He spent the last 20 years mourning and missing his wife and now his family is grateful, as they know they have finally been reunited to continue their amazing love.

