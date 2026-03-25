Newsom Says He Regrets Using the Word ‘Apartheid’ to Describe Israel

Philissa Cramer

California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he regrets comments earlier this month in which he appeared to signal that he agreed with claims that Israel is an “apartheid state.”

In an interview published Tuesday in Politico, Newsom said he had meant to echo a New York Times column by Thomas Friedman that warned that Israel could be heading toward apartheid in the future, not say that apartheid was the current condition in Israel. Israel and its supporters reject allegations that the country’s treatment of Palestinians amounts to apartheid.

While not answering the question of whether he considers himself a Zionist, Newsom also emphasized that his objections are to the current Israeli government, not Israel as a state.

“I revere the state of Israel. I’m proud to support the state of Israel,” he said. “I deeply, deeply oppose Bibi Netanyahu’s leadership, his opposition to the two-state solution and deeply oppose how he is indulging the far-right as it relates to what’s going on in the West Bank.”