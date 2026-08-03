Genia B. Tishman

Genia Tishman (née Bitterman) of Pikesville passed away in Toronto on July 16 at the age of 89. Born and raised in Mexico City, she made Pikesville her home for most of her life. Genia will be remembered for her strength, her easygoing nature, and her never-ending devotion to her family. She will be dearly missed by her children, Dr. Gerald (Pam) Tishman, Dr. Robert Tishman, and Deborah (David) Goldreich; her grandchildren, Jamie (Jeremy) Burko, Rebecca (Aryeh) Spiegel, Rachel (Yair) Silberstein, and Michael (Leora) Goldreich; and her great-grandchildren, Tamar, Ayala, Avi, and Shmuel Silberstein; Adam, Kayla, Sophie, and Mia Spiegel; and Rafi Burko. Genia was predeceased by her first husband, Dr. Sidney Tishman, and her second husband, Rudolph Cohen.