On April 7, George Korba of Reisterstown at 83. He is survived by wife Janet Korba (née Clarfield); children Lauren Korba (Tom) Fitzgerald, Douglas (Kristy) Korba and Judith Korba (Scott) Caporossi; siblings Estelle Calbi, Florence Silver, Irene Wright and Phyllis (Jimmy) Elliott; and grandchildren Jacob Korba, Kaitlyn Caporossi, Alexa Korba, Amber Caporossi, Ryan Caporossi, Tommy Fitzgerald and Jack Fitzgerald. He was predeceased by parents Lillian and Samuel Korba. He was a beloved husband, father, Pop Pop, brother, uncle, mentor and friend. He was a quirky, funny man whom if you had the privilege to know him, your world was better for it. He was a respected leader and past president of Ohel Abraham in New York and two-time president of Adat Chaim in Owings Mills.

Contributions may be sent to Adat Chaim, 11421 Cronhill Drive, Suite H, Owings Mills, MD 21117.