On December 21, Gerald J. Loube of Baltimore at 87. He is survived by his wife, Debra Loube (née Sherman); children Daniel Loube, Nancy Bruenis, Frances Dobrow, Derek Cisna, Erin Loube and Jeffrey Loube; and sister Sandra Strum. Gerald was predeceased by his parents, Rebecca and Harry Loube.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to: Wounded Warrior Project, 1120 G St., NW, Suite 700, Washington, D.C. 20005.