On July 27, Gerald M. Rashbaum of Pikesville at 95. He is survived by wife Beverly Rashbaum (née Smulson); children Ellen (Cary) Reines and Dr. Bruce Rashbaum; sister Frances Kessler (Jack Finkelstein); grandchildren Jamie (Justin) Howell and Allison (Jonathan) Zygielbaum; great-grandchildren Sloane, Luke and Jack Howell and Maya and Olivia Zygielbaum. He was predeceased by parents Samuel and Hilda Rashbaum and brother-in-law Samuel Kessler.

