On November 25, Gerald Sindler of Baltimore at 92. He is survived by cousin Judy (Bob) Schwartzberg; her children, Randi Sue and Ricky; her grandchildren, Samuel and Benjamin; and many dear friends. He was predeceased by his brother, Bernard Sindler; and parents Ann and Samuel Sindler.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to: Birthright Israel Foundation, P.O. Box 21615, New York, N.Y. 10087.