On Dec. 19, Geraldine Elaine Quartner (née Weinstein) of Boca Raton, Florida, at 80. She is survived by children Cathy Quartner (Brad) Bailey, Rachael Quartner (Herb) Beron, Jonathan H. (Jennifer Cohen) Quartner and Robert Quartner; siblings Harriet (Larry) May, Anita ‘Cookie’ Price and Harvey Weinstein; and grandchildren Ari Quartner Bailey, Gabrielle Rose Bailey, Joshua Max Beron, Julia Rae Beron, Jacob Harrison Quartner, Jillian Ryan Quartner and Jane Elizabeth Quartner. She was predeceased by husband James H. Quartner and parents Leonard and Rosalyn Weinstein. She was devoted to her husband and loved her children, grandchildren, siblings and dogs. She was an avid athlete and enjoyed playing golf and tennis and walking. She proudly won Woodholme’s Golf Championship four straight years from 1992 through 1995. She always had a positive outlook and loved her life in Florida, the beach in Bethany and her hometown of Baltimore.

Contributions may be sent to Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association (CMTA), online at cmtausa.org/julia; to the Baltimore Humane Society, online at bmorehumane.org/donate; to The Jewish Center of New Jersey’s Israel Impact Fund, online at thejewishcenter.org/donation; or to Hospice by the Sea, online at trustbridge.com.