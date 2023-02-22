On January 27, Gerard “Jerry” Newman of Far Rockaway, N.Y., at 85. He is survived by his wife Paula Newman; children Stephanie (Stan) Walder and Roger (Kristin) Newman; grandchildren Jaden and Gabrielle Yanovitz, Michael Newman and stepson Bruce (Lisa) Delarso; and step-grandchildren Jared, Dylan and Colby Delarso. He was predeceased by his sister Roslyn; and his parents Paul and Ethel Newman. He was sports-loving, the funniest person in the room and an easy-go-lucky guy. He was always encouraging those around him; this made him a great manager of all things. Everyone fortunate enough to have met him will never forget his warm spirit.

