Get ready for a home run at The Aberdeen IronBirds’ Jewish Heritage Night event

Batter up! Local minor league baseball team The Aberdeen IronBirds is hosting their first Jewish Heritage Night since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Jewish Heritage Night will take place at the Leidos Field in Ripken Stadium on June 26, when the Aberdeen IronBirds will be facing off against the Wilmington Blue Rocks.

The team holds a variety of themed events at their games, such as ‘90s Night, Luau Night and crab feasts. But the idea for Jewish Heritage Night did not come until a few years ago when a local congregation reached out to suggest a Judaism-themed event. In previous years, Jewish Heritage Night featured members of local congregations and Hebrew schools participating in the game. These have included students from Krieger Schechter Day School, along with congregants from Chevrei Tzedek Congregation and Temple Adas Shalom. They would throw the first pitch, sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “Hatikva” and participate in a variety of activities.

This year, Chevrei Tzedek is once again scheduled to throw the first pitch and sing the national anthem.

This year’s event starts at 2:05 p.m. with the first pitch. After the game, there will be a Kids Run The Bases event, where young attendees are encouraged to run around the baseball diamond. The Kids Run The Bases program aims to encourage physical fitness and is offered at every Aberdeen IronBirds game on Sundays.

Those attending the Jewish Heritage Night game are encouraged to bring their own kosher food into the ballpark.

Tickets can be reserved at https://bit.ly/JewishHeritageNight, or by contacting Elise Saltzberg at esaltzberg@aol.com. If people are interested in booking a group with the Aberdeen IronBirds for other events, the team’s management can be contacted at 419-297-9292.