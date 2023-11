On Oct. 12, Gila Williams (née Flink) of Pikesville at 88. She is survived by daughter Beatrice (Michael) Caplan and grandchildren Alex Caplan and Danielle Caplan. She was predeceased by parents Esther and Alexander Flink and siblings Ida (David) Peltzer and Erik Fink. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend.

Contributions may be sent to the Macular Degeneration Association, 5969 Cattleridge Blvd., Suite 100, Sarasota, FL 34232.