On Feb. 22, Gilbert Lee Rubin of Baltimore at 75. He is survived by children Marti (Richard) Kurland, Max (Nia) Rubin and Mark (Susan) Rubin; sister Natalie (Paul) Jenkins; brother-in-law John McYeaton; and grandchildren Samantha Kurland, Georgia Kurland, Ethan Rubin and Jacob Rubin. He was predeceased by sister Julia McYeaton and parents Ethel and Albert Rubin.

Contributions may be sent to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.