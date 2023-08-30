On Aug. 17, Gilda Gershenson Lessans of Pikesville at 105. She is survived by daughters Diane “Deni” Hirsch, Vicki Lessans and M. Teri (Steven) Ashman; grandchildren Stacey (Martin) Hirsch Schwartzberg, Tara (Mark) Hirsch Geller, Eric (Leslie) Ashman and David (Noa) Ashman; and great-grandchildren Jenna and Alyssa Schwartzberg, Jordyn Geller, Matthew and Emily Ashman and Aidan and Luca Ashman. She was predeceased by husband Jay H. Lessans; siblings Rose Naiman, David Gershenson, Morris Gershenson and Betty Loveman; and parents Max and Sophia Gershenson. She was an avid reader who loved a good murder mystery, and, in retirement, would read three books a week. She started taking her girls to the local library before they could read. As they got older, they continued to go to the library and to read voraciously. They took their kids, and now the fourth generation continues her love of libraries and reading. She was bright, funny and, of course, always right.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.