On April 17, Glenn Treiber at 91. He is survived by children Adam (Caroline) Treiber and Lisa (Joseph) O’Hare; grandchildren Joshua (Jenna) Treiber, William Treiber, Kelsey Treiber, Rachel O’Hare and Daniel O’Hare; and great-grandson Vincent Treiber. He was predeceased by wife Myra Treiber (née Spectre); parents George and Zelda Treiber and brother Martin Treiber.

Contributions may be sent to Chabad Lubavitch of Frederick, 1 W. 9th St., Frederick, MD 21701.