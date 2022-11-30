On November 8, Gloria Wiener Seidel of Randallstown at 86. She is survived by her husband, Louis Seidel; children Mindi (Jake) Smith and Ira (Laurie) Seidel; and grandchildren Ally Smith, Brett Smith, Jordan Seidel and Landon Seidel. She was predeceased by her, parents Lillian and Raymond Wiener; and daughter Lisa Seidel.

She was a compassionate, loving and generous wife, mother, grandmother and friend who always prioritized the needs and feelings of others. Thanks to Gloria, helping those in need and properly thanking everyone became the family motto: “It’s the thing to do.”

Contributions in her memory may be sent to: Chimes Foundation, 4815 Seton Dr., Baltimore, MD 21215.