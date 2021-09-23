On Sept. 6, Anita Goldberg (née Nosovsky) of Baltimore at 70. She is survived by children Nikki (Steve) Mappa and Jeff (Karen) Goldberg; sisters Helen (Stanley) Lack and Evelyn Goldstein; and grandchildren Maya, Reese and Brody. She was predeceased by parents Rebecca and Norman Nosovsky. She is remembered for her passion in the travel industry and the love she shared for her children and grandchildren.

Contributions may be sent to GBMC Philanthropy – Sandra & Malcom Berman Cancer Institute to support the work of Dr. Kimberly Levinson.