On September 7, Goldie Greenberg (née Friedman) of Owings Mills at 99. She is survived by sons Lee Greenberg and Bob Greenberg (Robyn Porter); and grandson Jack Porter. Goldie was predeceased by husband Harold Greenberg; sister Helen Ripkin; and parents Eva and Samuel Friedman.

Contributions in her memory may be sent to American Heart Association, 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451.