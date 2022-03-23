On March 7, Norman Jay Goldman of Los Angeles at 84. He is survived by his loving wife Beverly Goldman (née Brunswick); devoted children Andrea Beth Goldman and Jennifer Ruth Goldman; and dear brother Gilbert (Evelyn) Goldman. He was predeceased by his loving parents William and Sadie Goldman and devoted siblings Shirley (Oscar) Schechner and Annie (Josh) Roseman. On this day, a great man has fallen. He loved his family fiercely. He will be sorely missed by his wife Beverly and his daughters Andrea and Jennifer, as well as his cats whom he loved very much. May he be feeding all the stray cats and hummingbirds eternally in heaven.

Contributions may be sent to the Ukraine Emergency Fund, c/o The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mt. Royal Ave., Baltimore, MD 21201.