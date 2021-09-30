On Sept. 8, Beatrice G Gotthelf peacefully at home, after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. She was born in Baltimore in December of 1942, the only child to Claire and Barnet Goldstone. She graduated from The University of Maryland and taught English. She married Barry and together they had three children. She retired from teaching and helped Barry to run Lombard Office Furniture. She was an active volunteer with Meals on Wheels for many decades. She is survived by children Marjorie Gotthelf Rugg, Michael Gotthelf and Ruthie Gotthelf and grandchildren Cramer Gotthelf, Jacob Gotthelf, Bella Gotthelf, Sydney Oostendorp and Madelyn Oostendorp.

Contributions may be sent to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018.