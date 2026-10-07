Gov. Wes Moore to Attend Temple Beth Shalom’s Oct. 7 Commemoration

For Jews around the world, Oct. 7, 2023, is a day they will never forget. The Hamas attacks on Israel that day were a turning point for many, and the subsequent increases in antisemitism and anti-Zionism, war in Gaza, war in Iran and scrutiny of the American-Israeli relationship have defined much of the current events of the last three years.

For Temple Beth Shalom in Annapolis, each Oct. 7 is a chance to remember a horrific day and pay respects to those who were personally affected.

This year, one of Annapolis’ most well-known residents, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, will join Temple Beth Shalom in its commemoration.

Moore told Baltimore Jewish Times in an email that appearing at such an event in support of the Israeli people is important to him considering the impact Oct. 7 had on the Jewish people.

“As we approach three years since the horrific Oct. 7 terrorist attacks, the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust, the pain and grief of that day remain deeply felt in Maryland and around the world. Maryland stands with the Israeli people and we support their right to exist in the region with the same sense of safety and security that we all want,” Moore said.

Rabbi Ari Goldstein of Temple Beth Shalom said the synagogue has held an Oct. 7 event since 2023, and this year, Moore’s team reached out to the Jewish Federation of Annapolis and the Chesapeake about the possibility of him participating in such an event. From there, he was connected to Beth Shalom and the current plan was set in motion.

Moore’s remarks will be just one part of the event in Arnold to be held Oct. 7.

“We’re happy to have him be here,” Goldstein said.

Moore has appeared at the Reform Temple Beth Shalom once before. Goldstein said the synagogue has yet to publicize the event, but that the Oct. 7 commemoration has been well attended the last few years.

“It was never meant to be, ‘Look, we have the governor coming.’ This is a commemoration for Oct. 7. The governor has asked to be here and say some remarks, and if people want to come, we’re delighted and we’re so glad that he wants to communicate a positive message towards this,” he said.

Goldstein added right now, that kind of support is extra important.

“Especially in our political environment right now, so many of the messages regarding Oct. 7 are negative. I’m so glad that he wants to come and send a positive message about it,” Goldstein said.

Goldstein added Temple Beth Shalom gets to serve as a place to help amplify the governor’s message, and spread its own.

“I see ourselves as a conduit for allowing him the space to communicate a positive message and for people to hear that positive message. So regardless if people come or not, that message is going to get out, and that’s an important thing,” he said.

Moore said events like this are critical to continuing to try to repair the damage the entire Jewish community felt that day in 2023.

“Having served this country, I know that we cannot be silent in the face of hatred, terrorism and extremism. We must continue to confront antisemitism wherever it appears and ensure that every Marylander can feel safe where they live, work and worship,” Moore said. “As we remember the innocent lives stolen on Oct. 7, we hold close the families who continue to carry unimaginable grief and recommit ourselves to the work of tikkun olam, repairing our world and building a future defined by safety, dignity and peace.”

Goldstein said the event is important in part because it’s a chance for Jews to lead the way, and help others follow in their footsteps.

“If Jewish organizations are not the ones creating the space for Jews to be able to lean into their heritage, and to be able to connect with other people and be able to share in the struggle and difficulties that they do, then what institutions will?” he said.

“We have a sacred obligation to do this. Israel is as deeply a part of our heritage as anything … we want to make sure that we’re communicating the message that it’s so deeply embedded and part of who we are.”

aguckes@midatlanticmedia.com