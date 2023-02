On January 23, Gregory Solyar of Lutherville at 60. He is survived by his wife, Alina Solyar (née Burskaya); daughter Julie (Jeremy) Ben-Zev; grandchildren Arabella and James Ben-Zev; and parents Ilya Solyar and Maya Solyar.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to: Achim.org, 6604 Amleigh Road, Baltimore, MD 21209.