Guilty plea in murder of visiting Israeli

A suspect has pleaded guilty to first degree murder charges in connection to last year’s killing of Efraim Gordon, an Israeli man who was visiting Baltimore for a cousin’s wedding.

Omarian Anderson, 18, pleaded guilty to the charges on Monday, reported WJZ. Anderson, who was 17 at the time, was charged last June in connection to Gordon’s murder, along with 18-year-old William Clinton III and an unidentified 16-year-old. The trial of the other two suspects has been postponed to later in the year.

Rabbi Dovid Reyder of Chabad of Catonsville and UMBC, Gordon’s cousin, stated that one suspect remains at large.