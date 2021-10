On Sept. 9, Jerry Gulkis of Lutherville at 76. He is survived by children Bryan Abramson and Roxane Block; siblings David Sayh and Sharon Bohm; grandchildren Riley Jordan Block, Jack Reis Abramson and Max Simon Abramson; nephews Andrew (Sara) Bell and Gregg (Dama) Sayh; and great-niece Alexis Bell. He was a loved father, grandfather, uncle, great-uncle and friend.

Contributions may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care.