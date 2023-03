On March 12, Gwen Cogan Jacob of Baltimore at 90. She is survived by son Art (Donna) Jacob; grandchildren Rebecca (Zach) Sutton, Eric (Emma) Krichinsky and Jamie (Jeremy) Cassil; and great-grandchildren Evelyn Sutton, Alexa Sutton, Victor Krichinsky and Lilyana Cassil. She was predeceased by brother William Cogan and parents Robert and Reva Cogan.

Contributions may be sent to Hadassah of Greater Baltimore, P.O. Box 21571, Pikesville, MD 21282.