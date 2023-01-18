On December 19, Gwenn Schneider (née Hoffman) of Silver Spring at 89. She is survived by children Joel (Amy) Schneider and Ann Schneider; sister Selma Oxenhorn; grandchildren Sarita Schneider and Samuel Schneider; and nieces and nephew Ms. Renee Warren, Shelley Oxenhorn and Jay Rosenfeld. She was predeceased by her husband, Seymour Schneider; her brother-in-law, Robert Oxenhorn; and her parents, Rose and Sol Hoffman.

Gwenn grew up in Park Place in Brooklyn, N.Y., where she went on to earn her bachelor’s degree at Brooklyn College and then her master’s degree in horticulture from Rutgers University.

She loved folk dancing and met her beloved husband, Seymour, at a folk-dancing class he taught. She also had a love for singing, and proudly served on quartets at Congregation Habonim in New York and Oheb Shalom in South Orange, N.J.

Gwenn loved nature, bird-watching, ornamental plants and trees, and attending the opera.

She will be dearly missed.

Contributions in her memory may be sent to: the Nature Conservancy, 4245 N. Fairfax Drive, Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203.