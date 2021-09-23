On Aug. 31, Gloria Kolker Hack of Owings Mills at 96. She served as president of many local organizations and as a volunteer for many Jewish causes. In 1945, she married Morton Hack. Her second love was James Ross. She had a profound love for her parents Miriam and Benjamin Kolker. She had four siblings: Fabian, Budd, Phyllis and Lane. She was an activist for Freedom for Soviet Jewry and traveled countless times to Russia and Israel with her brother, Fabian Kolker. She is survived by children Nancie (Dr. Morley) Grossman, Steve (Sandra) Hack and Joanne Hack; granddaughters Lili Miriam Blanche Grossman and Sarah Rachel Hack Luria (Dr. Justin Luria); and great-grandson Levi Luria. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Contributions may be sent to The Gloria Kolker Hack Fund at Central Scholarship Bureau, 6 Park Center Court, Suite 211, Owings Mills, MD 21117 or Hadassah, P.O. Box 21571, Pikesville, MD 21282