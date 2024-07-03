Har Sinai-Oheb Shalom Congregation Celebrates Rabbi Emeritus’s 60th Year in the Rabbinate

Har Sinai-Oheb Shalom Congregation members celebrated a tremendous milestone for the synagogue’s rabbi emeritus.

On Friday, June 24, congregants gathered for a special Shabbat service honoring Rabbi Floyd Herman for the 60th anniversary of his ordination.

Herman served as rabbi at the former Har Sinai Congregation from 1981-2003. He was also the first rabbi to be president of Jewish Community Services, back when it was Jewish Family Services. Har Sinai was just one of many congregations he worked at, but Herman has remained in Baltimore for over 30 years since he started work there.

The highlight of the evening’s service was a conversation between Herman and HSOSC’s current rabbi, Rabbi Rachel Sabath Beit-Halachmi. Over the course of half an hour, the two discussed Herman’s long career, how the Jewish community has changed over the course of his rabbinate and what challenges await the community in the future.

Sabath referred to Herman as “a rabbi’s rabbi,” and stated that the congregation had a lot to learn from him.

Herman grew up in Mississippi, in a community where the majority of the local Jewish population consisted of people from his family. He originally wanted to be an engineer, but did not have the education for it. So, he looked to other things he enjoyed for career inspiration, and one of those things was attending his local Jewish youth group.

“I almost didn’t become a rabbi in those days, because today, in order to be admitted to Hebrew Union College, you have to know Hebrew,” he recalled. “But I didn’t know any Hebrew. I barely even knew the letters.”

Herman failed his Hebrew readiness exam twice, with the stipulation that if he failed a third time, he would have to drop out of school. But he passed with the help of a beloved professor and became a rabbi in 1964, during a turbulent year in U.S. history. The Civil Rights Movement was at the forefront of mainstream consciousness, as was resistance against the war in Vietnam.

“The founding rabbi of Har Sinai, Rabbi David Einhorn, took a stand for justice and stood up against slavery. It seems to me that to become a rabbi in the ‘60s, you would have had to take some of those social justice positions as well,” Sabath said.

Herman was not very involved in the Civil Rights Movement, as he was an Air Force chaplain during key events like the March on Washington and the Selma to Montgomery marches and could not participate. But once he was a rabbi, he took a strong stance against the war in Vietnam.

This attracted some controversy from the local community. In an article he wrote for the Central Conference of American Rabbis, he noted that his mentor, Rabbi Robert I. Khan, did not necessarily share his opinions on the war, but allowed him to speak his mind.

Others were not so open to his ideas.

“When [the U.S.] invaded Cambodia, I gave a very anti-war sermon during the High Holidays. We used to line up after services, and people would shake my hand and say something to me,” Herman said of his time at Temple Emanu El in Houston. “Somebody came down the line and said in a very loud voice ‘That was the worst excuse for a sermon I’ve ever heard.’ Right behind him was the director of the local ADL, who said, ‘That’s the best sermon you’ve ever given.’”

He added that the biggest change he’s seen over his 60 years as a rabbi was the proliferation of female rabbis into Reform spaces — fitting, as HSOSC’s rabbi and cantor are now both women.

Some of the other subjects Herman and Sabath discussed included Israel and its government, the upcoming presidential election, the rise of antisemitism and splinter groups in the Reform movement.

While the event was meant to honor Herman’s past, he’s continuing to look ahead to his future and the future of the congregation, even as he is not as involved with it as he once was as rabbi.

“What this congregation and every institution needs is to look forward and not dwell on the past,” Herman said. “Har Sinai used to say, ‘We’re the oldest continuously Reform congregation in the United States.’ I’m sorry to say this, but so what? What are you going to do tomorrow?”