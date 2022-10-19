On October 6, Harold Benedict Shore of Gaithersburg at 85. He is survived by his sister-in-law Barbara and his nephews, Cliff and Steve. Although a lifelong bachelor, Harry became a father figure to many during his life. He taught Hebrew school on Sundays, where he mentored young men such as Jerry Stouck and David Chaimson, both of whom became his lifelong friends. He acted as a surrogate father to Cassandra Mendell and David Maldonado, there with him until the very end, holding Harry as he passed. He was also a surrogate grandfather to Maxwell and Sadie Ward, helping raise them both from the time they were toddlers until adulthood. Harold Benedict Shore was loved beyond description and will be sorely missed.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel