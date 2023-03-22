On March 9, Harriet Amernick Wiesenthal of Rockville at 88. She is survived by son Steven Wiesenthal; daughter-in-law Rebecca Trumbull; grandchildren Daniel Wiesenthal and Bettina Wiesenthal; nieces Nancy and Barb; and nephews Jonny, Richard, Ron and Marty. She was predeceased by husband Sanford Wiesenthal; daughter Wendy Wiesenthal; sister Bernice (Teddy) Edlow; parents Dorothy and Isidore Amernick; and former husband

Irving Welfeld.

Contributions may be sent to Jewish Social Services Agency, 200 Wood Hill Road, Rockville, MD 20852; or Natural Resources Defense Council, 40 W. 20th St., 11th floor, New York, NY 10011.