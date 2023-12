On Nov. 25, Harriet Ellen Penfil (née Shear) of Baltimore at 96. She is survived by children Rochel (Dovid) Bernstein, Yitzchak (Rivky) Penfil and Miriam Shulamis Eiseman (Naftoli Eiseman); and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by husband Louis Penfil and siblings Meyer (Betty) Shear and Beatrice (David) Shulman.

Contributions may be sent to Hatzalah of Baltimore or Ahavas Yisrael Charity Fund.