On April 15, Harriet Levy (née Rosensweig) of Manchester at 81. She is survived by daughters Sheryl Levy and Jennifer Levy; and siblings Marc Rosensweig and Steven (Sharon) Rosensweig. She was predeceased by husband Harry Levy; sister Bernice Kapper; brother-in-law Murray Kapper; sister-in-law Harriet Rosensweig; and parents Irene and David Rosensweig. She is also survived by many generations of nieces and nephews, including The Kapper, Pennartz, Rosensweig and Sands families, as well as our extended Julio family. There was no greater joy on earth than her family.

Contributions may be sent to the American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.