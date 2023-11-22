On Nov. 4, Harry Ralph Davidson of Marbury at 77. He is survived by brother Steven Davidson, mother Helen Davidson (née Potts) and many friends. He was predeceased by father Elias Davidson. He was every mother’s dream son. He’d get invited to people’s houses and insist on washing and drying the dishes. He had a ton of corny jokes that he loved to tell to anyone who would listen. When he was in the Air Force, others would pay him to take their KP for them. Having graduated from Baltimore City College and University of Baltimore, he is a Baltimore native through and through.

Contributions may be sent to the National Kidney Foundation, online at kidney.org.