On January 30, Harry Ray Kessler of Baltimore at 78. He is survived by his wife Sheila Kessler (née Miller); children David Kessler and Jeffrey (Erica) Kessler; sister Mindy (Marvin) Pazornick; grandchildren Tali Kessler, Yonatan Kessler and Dori Kessler. He was predeceased by his parents Cecile and Cyril Kessler.

Contributions may be sent to the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation, 733 Third Ave., Suite 510, New York, N.Y. 10017; or Bikur Cholim of Baltimore, 2833 Smith Ave., Apt. 242, Pikesville, MD 21209.