On May 12, Harry Scherr of Pikesville at 99. He is survived by children Carol Scherr (Steve Hurdle), Debbie Macklin (Kedem Kaminsky), Joseph Scherr (Jayme Jo Ross) and Barbara Scherr (Steve Rohrbaugh); grandchildren Scott (Polina) Macklin, Jami Macklin, Jenna Rohrbaugh and Jason Rohrbaugh; and great-granddaughter Talia Macklin. He was predeceased by wife of 74 years Shirley Scherr; siblings Ethel Shocket, Dorothy Aaronson, Mary Tamres, Nathan Scherr, Frank Scherr, Thomas Scherr, Shirley Davis and Florence Heinicke; and mother Cecelia Scherr.

Contributions may be sent to Beth Israel Congregation, 3706 Crondall Lane, Owings Mills, MD 21117, or to Pikesville Volunteer Fire Department, 40 Sudbrook Lane, Pikesville, MD 21208, or to the charity of your choice.