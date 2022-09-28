On Sept. 14, Harryette David (née Benjamin) of Scottsdale, Ariz. at 81. She is survived by husband Gerald “Jerry” David; daughter Lauren David; granddaughter Olivia L. Peters; and brother Steven L. Benjamin. She is predeceased by son Mitchell David and parents Albert and Ruth Benjamin.

Contributions in her memory may be sent to The Mitchell David Center for Hope & Healing at Jewish Community Services, by going to jcsbalt.org/donate and designating their donation to benefit “Mitchell David Center for Hope & Healing”; or by sending their gift to The Mitchell David Center for Hope & Healing at Jewish Community Services, 5750 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215, or by calling 410-466-9200; or to the Sponsors for Scholars Fund, c/o Arizona Community Foundation, 2201 E. Camelback Road, Suite 405B, Phoenix, AZ 85016.