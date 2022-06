On May 31, Harvey Davidoff of Baltimore at 78. He is survived by children Jacqueline Utman and Michael (Holly) Davidoff; brother Steven (Gloria) Davidoff; brother-in-law Howard Moskowitz; and grandchildren Layla, Dax, Jett and Taz. He was predeceased by wife Clemence Davidoff (née Genah); sister Barbara “Bobbi” Moskowitz; and parents Clara and Max Davidoff.

