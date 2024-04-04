On March 15, Harvey Lempert of Baltimore at 80. He is survived by brother Kenneth and stepson Louis Ostrow. He was predeceased by wife Judith Lempert (née Milstein) and stepdaughter Barbara Ostrow. He was a lifetime resident of Baltimore and attended high school at Baltimore City College and college at Western Maryland College (now McDaniel College). He was a graduate of the University of Maryland School of Law. He worked for many years for the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration. He was generous, providing support to those in need, and frequently volunteered to teach children from low-income backgrounds. He contributed to multiple organizations that promoted liberal causes that he cared about. He was an anti-racist.

Contributions may be sent to Har Sinai-Oheb Shalom Congregation, 7310 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208, or to ACLU, 125 Broad St., 18th Floor, New York, NY 10004, or to National Public Radio (NPR), P.O Box 791490, Baltimore, MD 21279.