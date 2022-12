On November 5, Harvey West of Baltimore at 97. He is survived by children Ronald (Ceil) West and Bonnie West; grandchildren Monica (Ryan) West Porter and Wendy West; and great-grandchildren Zackary Porter and Joshua Porter. He was predeceased by his wife, Myra West (née Wolk); and sister Sherry West Friedman.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to: The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mount Royal Ave., Baltimore, MD 21201.