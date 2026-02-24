HaZamir Baltimore Brings Unique Relationship With Israel to the Stage

HaZamir is an international organization that brings together Jewish teens who love choral music and gives them a chance to bond in their Judaism and appreciation for singing. Each year, the international HaZamir choir comes together for a huge concert at a major venue where they explore music centered around a theme or idea. This year’s edition will take place on March 15 at the Wu Tsai Theater at David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center in New York City.

There are more than two dozen chapters in the United States and another seven in Israel. But the Baltimore chapter has a special dynamic: it is a partner chapter with the HaZamir group in Ashkelon, Israel.

Erika Pardes Schon, the HaZamir Baltimore conductor, said that the local chapter’s relationship with its Israeli counterpart is a special one.

“Not every chapter has a sister chapter,” she said. “We want our American teenagers to know when they go off to college that they have dear friends in Israel, and that when they visit Israel, they can stop in Ashkelon and meet their friends and [let them] know that they are fully supported and really loved by the Baltimore Jewish community.”

The partnership is supported by The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore, which began a larger relationship with the coastal Israeli city in 2003. The concert in New York City in March will serve as a jumping off point for in-person relations between the teens from Israel and the teens from Charm City.

“This year, 13 teens will fly in from Ashkelon,” Pardes Schon said. “They will get to know our teens, they will eat together, some of them will share a hotel room together. After the concert, the teenagers will return to Baltimore and spend three more days getting to know the Baltimore community.”

There is also good news for locals who want to support HaZamir singers, both American and Israeli, but can’t make it to New York for the concert.

“We will have what I like to call a runoff concert that we will present at the Gordon Center [in Owings Mills] on March 17, which will feature some of the musical selections that we sang at the Lincoln Center,” Pardes Schon said.

Pardes Schon added that the bond that forms between the choir members is one that helps them grow as individuals, and helps the choir become more of a solidified unit, as well. Simply put, there is more camaraderie and support between the teens when they know each other well.

“That exchange — that teen-to-teen exchange, that people-to-people exchange — is so important in this project for us,” she said.

For Pardes Schon, the HaZamir Baltimore chapter and the organization as a whole is about so much more than one concert, one trip with friends or even one weekend bonding with Israelis. At a time when being Jewish is not easy — especially for young people — HaZamir is helping provide young Jews with a strong sense of identity and pride. It’s not just about music, either. HaZamir has a teen leader program that sees certain members of each chapter attend events specifically focused on leadership development.

“It’s a passion, and I love it very much. I also feel that our mission of raising Jewish identity in teenagers through choral singing is a very important mission, especially given the antisemitism that we see today. Knowing that our teenagers are going off to college armed with a strong sense of Jewish identity, with a knowledge of who they are, and also knowing that they are going to college understanding Israeli teens is a very important piece of our mission,” she said. “So I think more than ever, the HaZamir experience is extremely crucial.”

