On July 1, Helen Ann Robinson at 74. She is survived by son Brendan; daughter-in-law Marnie; granddaughters Natalie and Makayla; sisters Eileen Moore (Bill), Elizabeth Lorenzen (Bill), Regina Robb (Bruce) and Alyce Robinson. She was a loving aunt to Brian Moore (Elizabeth), Erin Wallace (Brian), Paul Lorenzen, Tom Lorenzen (Denise), Brian Robinson (Lindsay) and Tracy Robinson. She was predeceased by husband Dennis Robinson; father William Robinson; and mother, Helen (Sis) Robinson. She made a difference in people’s lives, and did so without fanfare or seeking recognition. She was a nurse, nonprofit leader, hospital administrator, caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

Contributions may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association. A tribute page has been set up at act.alz.org/goto/HelenARobinson.