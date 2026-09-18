Helen Gold (nee Miller), of Pikesville passed away on September 11, at the age of 94. She is survived by her loving children, Susan Katz and Mitch (Leslee) Gold; beloved grandchildren, Seth Katz (Neema Kumar), Jonathan (Jaime) Katz, Leor Gold and Marshall Gold; and adored great-grandchildren, Camden Katz, Logan Katz, Nora Katz and Spencer Gold. She was predeceased by her cherished husband, Dr. Armand Gold; loving siblings, Jeanne (Daniel) Sandler, Philip (Dorothy) Miller, Irvin (Margie) Miller and Rose (Louis) Brickman; caring son-in-law, Andy Katz; and her dear parents, Sarah and Morris Miller.